Group walks to end Alzheimer’s amid format changes
This year the Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s looks very different from the traditional format, but that has not deterred one local group from continuing their fundraising efforts.
“This year, not only did we meet but we exceeded our goal of $4,000,” said Chantel Gildea, executive director of Summerfield Senior Living.
The Summerfield’s Serenity Walkers – a group of residents and staff from the Summerfield Senior Living facility in Yuba City – have raised 139 percent of their goal, or $5,551.50 through a variety of creative fundraising efforts after the annual walk in Yuba City was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brenda Williams, marketing director at Summerfield, said the residents at the facility see their involvement with the walk as a necessity to support not just their fellow residents but all those living within the community.
“People who don’t understand Alzheimer’s disease look at it as something that’s sad,” said Williams. “We look at it as a great opportunity to help families and their loved ones transition through one of the most challenging times of their lives. Our residents with Alzheimer’s are some of our favorite people to work with. It’s a great pleasure when we see them smile because we know who they are today, and we celebrate that.”
Gildea said each year the Summerfield’s Serenity Walkers team grows and, as one of the biggest outings for residents, those that participate look forward to it every year.
“With COVID we were all prepared if the walk was canceled but that was not going to stop us,” said Gildea. “We planned our own walk for our residents and the team at a park here in Yuba City. Then the fires started so that was canceled, too, so we did the next best thing and did our own walk here at Summerfield which turned out to be even better.”
In addition to the walk, the team from Summerfield also facilitated a car wash, a “Casual for a Cause” event where facility staff donated $2 and to wear jeans and a Walk to End Alzheimer’s related shirt on the day of the walk instead of their required uniform and a Walk shirt auction where shirts designed by Summerfield memory care resident Suzie Watkins were sold to staff and family members.
Gildea said the team also held an online auction via Facebook, selling items that had been donated to the facility.
“This was a learning experience for us for next year and a success all in one,” said Gildea.
The most recent fundraiser was a yard sale last weekend, which Gildea said raised over $1,000.
“Whatever doesn’t sell in the auction we put in the yard sale,” said Williams. “It’s a lot of fun because we don’t put prices on any of the items, we just let people donate what they’d like. Some people will give us a quarter for something really nice, but others will give us $100 and walk away with nothing. In the end, it all works out.”
Shellie Gregoire, local walk manager, said as of Thursday the local walk has raised $41,511 but the donation period remains open through the end of the year.
According to Gregoire, the pre-pandemic goal was set at $90,000 this year, an increase of nearly $20,000 over the $70,387 raised in total last year.
“We continue to encourage additional fundraising through the end of the year,” said Gregoire. “Every dollar makes a difference this year as the money supports programs and services for families and caregivers, as well as research.”
For more information or to donate, visit act.alz.org/yubacity2020.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Funds available for arts, culture organizations serving vulnerable populations
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture received $31,000 in CARES grant funding to distribute to bi-county arts and culture organizations serving socially vulnerable populations.
“The purpose of the grant program is to support under-resourced small arts and culture groups,” it was stated in a release issued by YSAC. “The relief program is to help alleviate some of the extreme pressures being felt by local organizations, which may not have access to the emergency support they need.
“This is also a means to recognize and acknowledge arts and culture workers in our area who serve our communities of color including Native American, African American, Latino, Asian American and others.”
According to the release, the California Arts Council originally obtained the funds and then distributed them through its network of county-based art organizations, which includes the local agency.
“Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is following the lead of the California Arts Council to ensure that all of our policies reflect democratic principles of equity and justice,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “The whole point of this regranting program is to begin to eliminate discrimination and barriers to access in our local arts and culture ecosystem and to avoid disproportionately high and adverse effects on communities of color.”
Grant awards will be given out in various amounts between $500 and $10,000.
Organizations interested in applying must show a history of service to socially vulnerable populations and have a record of serving the community in a meaningful way.
Newer organizations must be able to demonstrate a plan to provide arts and culture programming within the grant guidelines, according to the release.
Applications can be requested by contacting Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture or by visiting their website, www.yubasutterarts.org.
The deadline to apply for grant funding is Monday, Nov. 9. Grant award recipients will be announced on Nov. 23.
For more information, call 749-2787 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
– Appeal Staff Report