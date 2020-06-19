Four new cases confirmed Friday
By David Wilson /dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Yuba-Sutter on Friday bringing the total number of cases to 140. Each county had two new cases – Sutter County has had 99 cases and Yuba County has had 41.
Three people remained hospitalized. Nine people recovered on Friday bringing the total to 108. Deaths from COVID-19 stayed at four. As of Friday, 6,969 people have been tested and 6,349 results have been received.
“We just want to reiterate again that social gatherings among family and friends is where we see the majority of our cases coming from recently,” Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum said via email. “Heading into Father’s Day weekend, residents should choose safer activities and behaviors to minimize spread of the virus.”
Rosenbaum said people should continue to limit out of county travel as several cases have been confirmed from individuals traveling to the Bay Area and Southern California, being exposed there and diagnosed when they return.
Two of the four new cases from Friday traveled out of the area for work or other reasons, were infected and came back to Yuba-Sutter sick, according to Rosenbaum.
“Of course, these cases are now exposing their household members,” Rosenbaum said.
To access the online dashboard that updates the local numbers related to COVID-19, visit www.bepreparedyuba.org and www.bepreparedsutter.org.
Marysville City Hall to reopen Monday
Appeal Staff Report
Marysville City Hall will reopen with limited hours on Monday, according to the city manager’s office.
The facility has been closed to the public since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving forward, city hall will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To enter city hall, the public is asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and facial coverings are required. The next Marysville City Council meeting on July 7 at 6 p.m. will be open to the public with limited seating capacity. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required.
For more information, call 749-3901.