9/11 tribute to local first responders today
A bi-county event honoring Yuba-Sutter first responders and in remembrance of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon is happening today (Friday).
Participants will span the 10th Street Bridge pedestrian walkways and will be stationed from F Street in Marysville to Plumas Street in Yuba City. Those in attendance are being asked to bring American flags, blue line flags, red line flags, yellow line flags and homemade signs. Attendees will be standing along the walkways and not marching.
“Standing allows for better social distancing,” Sapphire Marketing Group owner Kary Hauck said.
Hauck said there are no requirements about facial coverings at the event.
“I want everybody to do what they’re comfortable with,” Hauck said.
Twelve agencies will be participating in some way at the event, either by driving past residents lining the 10th Street Bridge or picking up free meals that will be provided by Hillcrest Catering. The agencies include: Marysville Police Department, Yuba City Police Department, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Bi-County Ambulance, California Highway Patrol, and fire departments from Marysville, Yuba City, Sutter, Linda, Olivehurst and Wheatland, according to Hauck.
“The first responders are always the ones running toward danger while everyone else is running away,” Hauck said.
She said that heroism was on display 19 years ago in New York City and is seen every day in Yuba-Sutter and across the country from first responders across all agencies.
“It’s something we need to shine a light on,” Hauck said.
If air quality worsens, Hauck said the event will be adjusted to have people park their vehicles in Marysville and Yuba City at designated locations. In Marysville, cars can park from F Street to the base of the Fifth Street Bridge. In Yuba City, people can do the same from Bridge Street to the Fifth Street Bridge. If the event happens in that way, Hauck said residents are asked to stay in their cars and display flags and signs from there.
The decision about whether to alter the event will be made Friday morning. The event is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
“We anticipate a good day tomorrow (Friday),” Hauck said regarding the air quality.
Karm Bains helped organize the event.
“We need to, as a community, be able to show our support and say, ‘we have your back,’” Bains said. “… We’re thankful and grateful for the sacrifices they make on a daily basis.”
Free meals will be provided to public safety professionals from 3:30-8 p.m. To secure a meal for a public safety organization, call 674-3320 with a headcount and pick-up time.
– David Wilson,
Smoke, ash have impact on the Yuba-Sutter area
With an almost apocalyptic-like blanket of smoke masking the sky and ash falling constantly, there are concerns about what effects the conditions are having on residents, as well as livestock and crops.
Here is what local officials had to say Thursday:
– Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the effect the ash has on lung capacity is concerning and it is important to stay inside as much as possible to limit exposure.
“The ash is not healthy for our lungs,” she said. “Because of the nearby fires, your eyes will likely feel itchy and your throat scratchy.”
Luu said the conditions are unhealthy for everyone, but particularly so for those in sensitive groups with heart disease, respiratory issues, the elderly, pregnant women and young children.
– Whitney Brim-DeForest, UC Cooperative Extension director for Sutter and Yuba counties and rice and wild rice advisor, said her biggest concerns at this time are for the people working outside.
“We should limit outdoor exposure as much as we can, but if we have to be working outside, we all should be wearing N-95 masks,” said Brim-DeForest. “N-95 masks provide protection against small particles in the air, which can damage our lungs when found at high levels.”
According to Brim-DeForest, agricultural commissioners across California have N-95 masks available for agricultural employees and their employers.
“Growers just need to go ask for them,” she said.
– Brim-DeForest said livestock can suffer effects similar to those experienced by humans since they can be ingesting the ash while breathing in the smoky air, especially if they are grazing in a pasture.
“The severity of the impact depends on the composition of the ash, whether it contains toxic compounds, as well as the health and age of the livestock themselves, as well as the duration of the smoke and ash,” said Brim-DeForest.
To mitigate the effects of the ash on livestock, Brim-DeForest said the animals can be kept indoors and given feed that is ash-free.
– According to Brim-DeForest, the biggest concern for crops at this time is the lack of sunlight caused by the smoky conditions which reduces the photosynthesis of the plants and can slow growth rates.
There can also be effects on the plants themselves and on the soil, said Brim-DeForest, including dying leaves and changes to soil composition, depending on the composition of the ash, as well as the growth stage of the crops and the duration of the ash.
Brim-DeForest said there is not much that can be done to mitigate the effects of the ash on crops at this time.
“After harvest, all of our agricultural industries have good post-harvest practices, including testing, that eliminate any ash remaining on food for human consumption.”
– Lynzie Lowe,
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm opens Saturday
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland opens for its 48th fall season on Saturday.
The season, running through Nov. 9, will have COVID-19 protocols in place that include limited indoor capacity, employee training and daily temperature checks, a sanitation team and additional hand washing and sanitation stations on the farm.
There will also be facemask-free areas at the pumpkin fields, sunflower stroll and corn maze, according to the Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm website.
However, anywhere indoors or where social distancing is not easily accessible masks are required, the website stated.
Hours of operation for September are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week. In October, hours are extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The late season, which is Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
– Appeal Staff Report