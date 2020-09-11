A local woman’s journey to becoming a fire captain
Her journey to becoming a career firefighter began after she saw a sign seeking volunteers.
Kelly Trudell, of Yuba City, was the first full-time, paid female firefighter and the first female captain in the history of the Sutter County Fire Department.
Trudell was a respiratory therapist in the neonatal ICU with Kaiser for seven years but then stayed home with her two sons – who are now 8 and 11 years old.
In 2015, after driving by a “volunteer firefighters wanted” sign for about a year, she decided to call.
“I decided I have a medical background and a lot of fire is medical and so before I could chicken out, I called,” Trudell said.
She said the fire chief at the time told her the next drill was the following day and if she was interested to go and check it out.
“From the first drill night I was hooked, I knew this is what I wanted to do and I was determined, so I put in the work. I showed up, I trained, I studied, I checked off every box,” Trudell said. “Being 5’6” and 125 pounds, I had to figure out my own way to do some of the things that come a lot easier to the 6-foot guys around here. That being said, I’ve passed all of the same physical requirements as my male counterparts and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Later a position for an engineer opened up and she was offered a seasonal position in East Nicolaus.
In March 2018, she took a full-time position in Live Oak and later that year she tested to be a captain and was promoted.
She is now stationed in Sutter.
“It’s been cool to show my boys that anything is possible,” Trudell said. “... It’s been a lot of proving myself to myself.”
She said this is her dream job and enjoys serving the community.
“A lot of it is just being there when people are having their worst day or the worst moment of their lives and being there and walking them through that moment,” Trudell said.
Sutter County Fire Captain Earl Hinton said while there have been women who were seasonal and extra help firefighters with the department, Trudell is the first full-time female firefighter in the history of Sutter County Fire.
Nationwide, only about 4 percent of career firefighters were women in 2018, according to a report from the National Fire Protection Association.
“A lot of people just think that they can’t do it because a majority of what they see is a male-dominated field,” Trudell said.
“... I think we all bring different strengths and abilities to the table. That’s part of what makes us such a great crew, our diverse backgrounds and our common desire to make a difference in the lives of others.”
She said seeing more women in the historically male-dominated field could encourage even more to put themselves out there and give the career a try.
“I work with a great group of guys who have made getting into the fire service really enjoyable, they’ve been supportive and helpful and I’ve had a lot of great mentors in the department,” Trudell said.
Hinton said that back when she was in East Nicolaus, Trudell had reached out to him about additional training on things like auto extrication and other firefighting-related skills.
“I think her dedication doesn’t go unnoticed towards the fire services and the community here,” Hinton said. “... She can fight fires and do all her captain stuff just as well as anybody else in our department … She really does an excellent job.”
Battalion Chief Richard Epperson said Trudell has exceeded expectations and that she has also helped with things like National Night Out, done CPR training demonstrations and more.
“She’s presented herself very well, she’s very sincere, well-motivated, caring,” Epperson said. “... She’s been good for us and represents the department well.”
Trudell said she plans to continue firefighting as long as she can while staying healthy and safe.
“To anyone looking to get into the fire service, I would say go for it. Don’t worry about having all of the skills, if you have a desire to serve your community we can train you. Reach out to your local department and ask if they offer a volunteer program, do a ride along and then see what steps you need to take to get involved,” Trudell said. “... This really is the best job in the world, I’ve gotten way more out of it than I could ever put in. I feel so fortunate to be doing something that I love and I hope I inspire others to do the same … whatever that may be.”
– Ruby Larson,
