YCPD highlights pedestrian safety
The Yuba City Police Department is reminding residents of the importance of pedestrian safety for the month of September, according to a news release.
The number of pedestrians killed or injured in California has increased since 2009, accounting for 25 percent of all roadway deaths. The Governors Highway Association projected that pedestrian deaths in 2019 reached the highest point in more than 30 years, according to the release.
YCPD will have additional officers on patrol this month looking for violations made by drivers and pedestrians that include speeding, illegal turns, failure to yield, not stopping for signs or signals, jaywalking.
To stay safe, pedestrians should stay off phones, especially when crossing streets; always use marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals; make eye contact and nod or wave at drivers; be careful when walking at night and wear a reflective vest and carry a flashlight; if walking on the street to maintain social distancing, look both ways for cars.
Drivers should slow down on busy streets and at intersections, avoid distractions, be extra careful approaching crosswalks, avoid blocking crosswalks, have headlights on and slow down at night.
New poetry series hosted Thursday
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a new poetry series called “Poetry Square,” on Thursday.
YSAC’s poet in residence Diane Funston, who has been a mainstay of the local spoken word scene since moving to Marysville with her husband five years ago, according to a news release, invited some of her poet friends to join her for the Facebook Live event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Poets to be featured include Angela James, Daniel Moore and Jennifer O’Neill Pickering.
Funston is a New York state transplant who started writing poetry in middle school and has since been published in various journals and anthologies, according to the news release. She is currently organizing a collection of her poems for publication.
She is also a mosaic artist and has some of her work available for sale at various Marysville venues, it was stated in the release.
James is a poet and storyteller steeped in the oral traditions of her Caribbean family, according to the release.
“Her eclectic mix of poetry, stories, music, and motion appeal to a wide range of audiences,” it was stated in the release. “She elevates poetry into performance art by weaving it with stories, music and motion.”
James is a certified multi-disciplinary teaching artist whose work has been published in literary magazines and collections. She has also been a judge for the California Poetry Out Loud competition.
Moore is a retired high school English and special education teacher who has been writing off and on since the age of 15. He has published a book entitled “Writ: Forty Poems,” and attends weekly Tehachapi Mountain Poetry Group meetings.
O’Neill Pickering, a literary and visual artist, has been published in several journals and her work is also featured on the website, Restore and Restory: A People’s History of the Cache Creek Nature Preserve.
O’Neill Pickering is also the editor of “Sable and Quill: The visual arts and the writing of writers who are also artists” and her new book is entitled, “Fruit Box Castles: Poems from a Peach Rancher’s Daughter.”
“Poetry Square,” can be viewed live at on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Cultures Facebook page. For more information, email email@yubasutterart.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.