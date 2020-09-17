Yuba Water approves $1.25 million for community projects
Directors with the Yuba Water Agency approved more than $1.25 million in grants and a low-interest loan for various projects around the community that address flood risk reduction, water infrastructure, water quality improvements, fish habitat and emergency water rescue equipment.
“As we all grapple with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on our economy, and now wildfires as well, now more than ever we must work to improve community resilience where we can,” said Randy Fletcher, board chairman, in a press release. “The board’s actions today advance critical work to reduce flood risk, improve water quality and infrastructure, habitat, and to support our first responders here in Yuba County.”
The largest grant, worth $500,000, was approved to help the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority strengthen the Yuba River North Training Wall, which reduces flood risk for the rural community of Hallwood. The project will bring a 100-year flood protection level to the site and will prevent the area from being mapped into a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood zone, which would increase flood insurance costs and restrict building in the area. The project is expected to be completed by 2021.
An additional $90,080 in grant funding was also approved to help plant riparian habitat on the Yuba River as part of the Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration project – the final step of the first phase of a project that creates approximately 89 acres of habitat for Chinook salmon, steelhead trout and other native fish. The project will see the removal of a total of 1.2 million cubic yards of sediment from a mid-channel training wall in the lower Yuba River where improved habitat features will be developed.
A $140,000 grant was approved for HDR, Inc. and the city of Marysville to develop a plan to improve and manage water quality and recreational fisheries at Ellis Lake. Yuba Water has worked with the city since January on addressing the lake’s issues and will continue to support water quality monitoring and refinement of the plan through the end of the year, while Marysville will oversee long-term implementation of the plan and management of the lake. Implementation of the plan could begin by next summer.
“Ellis Lake has long been a point of pride for the city of Marysville, providing beautiful views and recreational fishing opportunities for our residents and visitors,” said Craig Platt, director of Public Works for the city, in a press release. “This latest grant brings us closer to improving conditions at the lake, restoring it for the benefit of the entire community.”
The Olivehurst Public Utility District will benefit from a $250,000 loan and $250,000 grant to complete California Environmental Quality Act work related to a project that would see expansion of its water and wastewater infrastructure into southern Yuba County.
An additional $16,100 grant will pay for a feasibility study to determine the cost and financing options for connecting residential water and septic systems in Arboga to OPUD’s systems.
Lastly, a $10,000 grant was approved for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to purchase specialized rescue equipment, including underwater search and rescue gear and rescue climbing rappelling equipment.
Local high schools ranked among best in nation
Several local high schools were ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.
Among those listed as the top five high schools in the Yuba-Sutter area were Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, Live Oak High School, River Valley High School, East Nicolaus High School and Wheatland Union High School.
According to the magazine, some of the ranking factors include college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, and graduation rate.
Here’s a breakdown:
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts was ranked No. 1 in the Yuba City metro area; No. 392 in California (out of about 1,600 high schools ranked in the state); and No. 2,650 in the nation (out of about 17,800 nationally ranked high schools).
Tim Malone, principal of the school, said they’ve been ranked for at least 11 or 12 years.
“I attribute it to our staff, they’re caring and they’re well trained,” Malone said.
He said they also have involved parents and motivated students.
“The fact that we have an arts focus and the kids take more electives makes them want to be here,” Malone said. “... I’m just proud of the effort the staff has made; the students, the parents and the whole school environment is awesome.”
– Live Oak High School was ranked No. 2 in the Yuba City metro area, No. 492 in the state and No. 3,288 in the nation.
Principal Tony Walton said they’ve been ranked for at least the last five to seven years.
“It’s a testament to the culture that has been fostered here over many years,” Walton said. “Our theme here is academics first and … we take it to heart and our kids are engaged and motivated.”
He said they have many programs at the school, such as AVID, that help students have success.
– River Valley High School was ranked No. 3 in the Yuba City metro area, No. 654 in California and No. 4,410 in the nation.
“It’s an absolute direct result of the type of people we have here serving the community,” said Lee McPeak, River Valley High School principal. “... All of the teachers at our school work on their craft annually and they put students first in everything that they do.”
McPeak said the staff at the high school has been working especially hard while in distance learning.
“I just think that being in the top 18 percent (of schools) in the nation speaks for itself,” he said. “... We couldn’t have been doing any of this without the support of our superintendent.”
– East Nicolaus High School was ranked No. 4 in the Yuba City metro area, No. 811 in California and No. 6,083 in the nation.
Mark Beebe, superintendent/principal of the East Nicolaus High School District, said that, because one of the indicators in the ranking is college readiness, it shows that they are producing students who are prepared to go to the next level.
“Being fourth in the area, we’re able to hang in there with the larger schools,” Beebe said. “We’re offering as much (as the larger schools) and serving our community and I think it’s something our Spartan community should be proud of.”
He said the ranking is a reflection of the school and shows that they’re firing on all cylinders.
“It’s a big testament to our students and our staff,” Beebe said. “... As a leader, you are always looking for ways to increase the capacity of our school in a positive way and nudge that bar just a little bit more and a little bit more so you’re serving your community and your students.”
– Wheatland Union High School was ranked No. 5 in the Yuba City metro area, No. 943 in the state and No. 7,437 nationally.
“It’s good to be in the top five (in the area),” said Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District. “However, there are so many other measures that aren’t factored into these calculations … (All of the schools are) doing the best we can do for kids and for the Yuba City metro area. We’re all working hard and it doesn’t really matter if we’re No. 5 or No. 1 or No. 29 … All teachers in California and in the nation are working hard, especially in these trying times.”
Newman said in order to get rankings like this, it takes a village.
“It’s classified staff, certified staff, administration working hard to serve the needs of our students and make sure they’re college and career ready,” Newman said.
For more information on the rankings, visit https://bit.ly/2HfnVuR.
