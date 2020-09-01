Nicolaus Labor Day Parade canceled
According to a post on the Nicolaus Labor Day Parade Facebook page, the annual parade has been canceled this year.
“The COVID restrictions are changing daily, making it difficult for us to plan for a secure event,” it was stated on the page. “We look forward to the 2021 Labor Day Parade.”
The popular annual event has drawn thousands over the years to the major local observation of the federal holiday.
COVID-19 town hall held today at 5 p.m.
Three of the Yuba-Sutter public health officials working directly with the COVID-19 pandemic will be featured in a virtual town hall meeting today starting at 5 p.m.
The three, who have been involved in the local response to the pandemic since the beginning more than six months ago, include: Bi-county Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu; tracers and investigators team manager Dr. Homer Rice; and the epidemiologist overseeing the COVID-19 dashboard Dr. Robert Herrick.
They will take questions on the Facebook live event hosted by the Adventure Church of Yuba City. The church utilized technology in conducting virtual gatherings. Appeal Editor Steve Miller will serve as moderator.
The church (www.facebook.com/acycfamily) will directly stream the event, which will also be shared by the Appeal (www.facebook.com/appealdemocrat) and on local county platforms. Residents can submit their questions to yscovid@gmail.com through this morning. Questions can also be emailed to smiller@appealdemocrat.com. The panel will also answer some questions posted as comments during the stream.
Plumas Lake town hall tonight about development
A virtual town hall will be tonight (Wednesday) about residential and commercial development, road and transportation projects and economic development in the Plumas Lake and south Yuba County area.
The meeting will be in a Q&A format and Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, members of Yuba County Planning and Public Works office and economic development consultant Lon Hatamiya will be on call to answer questions.
Bradford said the genesis of the meeting came from a community member posting a question on a community Facebook group wondering if there were any town hall meetings to learn about what was going on in the community.
Upon seeing that, Bradford worked with county staff to set up a virtual town hall.
“Over the last few years, I’ve hosted several town halls with law enforcement when community members have felt like there was an uptick in crime but this is the first one I’ve hosted to inform residents about all the positive things going on in the community as well as what the future looks like,” Bradford said in an email Tuesday.
The town hall is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be held via video conference.
To join the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3bh5GQt.