Candidate forums kick off Wednesday
Area residents have one more day to send suggestions for candidate questions for Sutter County supervisors and Yuba City council races.
A series of candidate forums kicks off Wednesday sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and several other Chamber member businesses. The forums will be moderated by Appeal Editor Steve Miller and United Way director Bob Harlan.
Suggestions for questions should be sent to Miller at smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
The virtual forums will be streamed live on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. Viewers will have the option of posting questions during the forums.
The schedule:
– Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Yuba City Council chambers: Sutter County supervisor candidates for Districts 4 and 5 seats will start at 6 p.m.; city council candidates will start at 7:30 p.m.
– Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Yuba County Government Center: Yuba County supervisor candidates for District 2 will start at 6 p.m.; Marysville City Council and mayoral candidates will start at 7 p.m.
– Next Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Live Oak Community Center: Live Oak City Council candidates will start at 6 p.m.
The candidate forums are earlier on the calendar than in the past since more Californians than ever will be voting by mail and ballots are to be mailed starting as early as Oct. 5.
– Appeal Staff Report
Group raises funds for billboard to honor local law enforcement
Community members and businesses are leading an effort to place a billboard near the Yuba-Sutter county line honoring local law enforcement and thanking those working in the profession.
Local resident Cameron Elkins came up with the idea recently while scrolling through his social media feed and seeing negative posts regarding law enforcement. He’s had several family members work in the profession and figured many other community members were also supportive of law enforcement, so he put out feelers on Facebook for his idea. The next day, he woke up to dozens of comments showing support for the billboard and several direct messages from business owners wanting to get involved, which prompted him to move forward with the project.
“In today’s society, the respect and appreciation for law enforcement is unfortunately a lost art,” Elkins said. “The respect that we ought to have both for our police men and women and our military, they defend us with their lives and, at the same time, so many people are just spewing hate. So, our effort is to very simply say, ‘we love you, we need you, and we appreciate you.’”
Elkins sought out Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter – a nonprofit organization created to support local law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty, as well as their families – to partner up on the billboard project.
Stacy Runyen, president of the organization, said Elkins came to one of the group’s board meetings to propose the idea and members were all on board to help see Elkin’s idea come to fruition.
“We always support law enforcement, and that hasn’t changed with the current climate, but we love that community members have also seen the shift in the political climate that affects law enforcement,” Runyen said. “We love that the idea (for the billboard) is coming from a community member.”
Within the first six days of sharing his idea, Elkins had found 12 different businesses or families willing to donate $500 each to cover the costs of having the billboard up for a minimum of six months – all of which will have their name reflected at the bottom of the sign. He eventually had to cap it at 16 groups in order to fit everyone on the same billboard, which will also allow for the message to run longer than half a year.
“The support has been amazing,” Elkins said. “The billboard will have a simple message across the top saying something like ‘Yuba-Sutter law enforcement: we appreciate you and thank you.’ So, it will be a little bit of light in the darkness.”
The current plan is to erect the message on a billboard in Yuba City located at the base of the new Fifth Street Bridge – final details are still being worked out. If that location is made official, the billboard honoring local law enforcement will be amongst banners put up by the city honoring military personnel from the Yuba-Sutter area through the Hometown Hero program.
The billboard is expected to go up on Oct. 1, Elkins said.
“In an emergency, when 9-1-1 gets a call, it doesn’t matter what the person’s political affiliation is, law enforcement responds. I don’t care what side of the line you are on, these are men and women that would literally take a bullet for us,” Elkins said. “If anything, I want local law enforcement to know that my family is 100 percent behind them; we love you and thank you for the work you do for our community.”
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com