Candidate forums streamed tonight
Candidates for Yuba County supervisor and the Marysville council and mayor will take questions tonight in a candidate’s forum organized by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
The forum, moderated by Bob Harlan of the United Way and Steve Miller of the Appeal, will be streamed live on Facebook pages including those of Yuba-Sutter Live, the chamber and the Appeal-Democrat.
Most questions for the candidates have been suggested by community members. Questions can still be submitted during the live stream. Questions for Live Oak candidates can still be emailed to smiller@appealdemocrat.com
The first in the series of forums was Wednesday night, featuring Sutter County supervisor candidates and Yuba City council candidates.
The forums are being recorded and streamed by Ted Langdell of Yuba-Sutter Live. Sierra Central Credit Union and other members of the Chamber are underwriting the forums.
The virtual forums are not open to the public, but everyone can watch online.
The schedule includes,
– Tonight, from the Yuba County Government Center: Yuba County supervisor candidates for District 2 at 6 p.m.; Marysville City Council and mayoral candidates at 7 p.m.
– Next Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Live Oak Community Center: Live Oak City Council candidates at 6 p.m.
Founders Day Festival this Sunday
Stonyrose Heritage Society will host its inaugural Founders Day Festival Sunday.
“We are mainly excited to get everyone together and have a little fun with all that has been going on,” said Jay Sanchinelle-Huttman, founder of the Stonyrose Heritage Society.
The festivities were originally planned indoors, said Sanchinelle-Huttman, but were adjusted to a street festival due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“Everything will be COVID-19 compliant to keep everyone safe,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman.
According to Sanchinelle-Huttman, the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will be providing 3,000 masks and bottles of sanitizer to be used at the festival.
Sanchinelle-Huttman said there will be masks and sanitizer at every vendor booth and additional supplies will be handed out for residents and businesses to use elsewhere while supplies last.
Festivities will include food, games, music, a photobooth, arts and crafts, vendors selling everything from horseshoe art to jewelry, crystals, antiques, native art and more.
Sanchinelle-Huttman said he is excited about the food during the event, with El Taco Nazo out of Maxwell returning with an assortment of authentic mexican food.
“They have come to previous events we have done, and holy moly, the food is fantastic,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman.
He said there will be walking tours that will visit important historical landmarks in town including the museum, which was the original town hall.
According to Sanchinelle-Huttman, museum director Penne Arbanasin will also be holding small classes throughout the day to discuss the importance of salt for the original settlers in addition to making leather gold coin pouches for the kids.
There will also be a raffle and those that purchase anything from sponsored vendors, including food, will receive a ticket.
Sanchinelle-Huttman said the Stonyrose Heritage Society hosts several events throughout the year using donations collected from previous events.
All sponsored vendors at the event will have a donation can at their table and cash or checks made out to cash are welcome.
Those that would like to donate with a card can do so by speaking with an organizer.
“Your donations are what allow us to continue with our events and to help the community as we do,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman.
According to Sanchinelle-Huttman, the society already has a couple other events in the works including a Halloween Bash Extravaganza and a free Thanksgiving dinner.
The street fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Market Street in Stonyford.
For more information, visit the Stonyrose Heritage Society Facebook page.
–Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com