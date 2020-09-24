The Marysville Stampede will not go on this year
After much consideration, they said, the Friends of the Marysville Stampede, the Flying U Rodeo Company and the Rosser family decided they “cannot, in good conscience, hold the 2020 Marysville Stampede.”
The committee had contemplated having some sort of pared back event.
They met with county health officials and representatives from the city of Marysville numerous times to determine whether a rodeo was possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately decided to poll the community before making the final determination.
“Many community members took the survey and it was encouraging to see that the community was overall supportive of having a rodeo,” it was stated in a press release. “However, it was also clear that our community was conflicted with following the local and state health and safety guidelines.”
Committee officials said that after reviewing the poll results, they were not assured that the Yuba-Sutter community would follow the necessary protocols if a rodeo were to be held this year.
“(We) do not want to do anything to further jeopardize the reopening of our Yuba-Sutter businesses and schools that are already suffering so much,” it was stated in the release.
Committee members said they are currently in the process of planning a raffle to assist the many charity organizations that have helped the Marysville Stampede over the years, including the Marysville Fire Department, the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation and the local K-9 programs.
“We want to thank everyone who took the poll and the continued support of our local partners and attendees,” it was stated in the release.
According to the release, the committee has already begun planning the 2021 Marysville Stampede, which is scheduled for Sept. 18-19, 2021.
– Appeal Staff Report
Local band to perform at drive-in concert
The band ONOFF will be back in front of its Yuba-Sutter audience next month for the final time this year.
The rock ‘n roll trio from Ireland, established itself in the area about eight years ago with the hope of expanding its career in the U.S.
Paulie O’Noff (stage name Paulie), said Marysville/Yuba City was the ideal hub not only to bring music locally but to other areas as well.
“It’s right in the center of the West Coast,” said Paulie, lead guitarist and singer of the trio. “If you want to travel to Portland it’s almost the same distance as traveling to San Diego.”
However, once the pandemic hit in March, concerts and shows were all but silenced around the globe, essentially laying off bands like ONOFF.
“Since COVID happened everything was shut down,” Paulie said.
ONOFF’s fan base grew louder during quarantine, pleading for an alternative to a live show in a bar or nightclub.
Around that time an idea was spawned to have a drive-in show at the 7 Mile House just outside Marysville in Yuba County in June.
Paulie said with the support of 7 Mile House owners Deb and Charlie Armbruster the first drive-in concert was established.
“It was such a success both nights,” Paulie said.
Now comes the final hurrah, or as Paulie likes to say, “one final party,” next month. The two-day show will take place on Oct. 9-10 at the 7 Mile House, located about seven miles outside of Marysville along State Route 20.
“The return is already sold out,” Paulie said. “The demand for live music in the community of Yuba City and Marysville is very strong.”
Paulie said the bar will remain shut down, so concert goers will be set up outside in the parking lot socially-distanced from each other. Face coverings are not mandatory, Paulie said.
He said everyone will be allocated a space where they can park their car forward or backward tailgate-style.
That means chairs can come out and people can have their own little party within their space while listening to the live music on a sound system.
In addition to ONOFF, there will be opening acts each night that cover a variety of genres, including country, funk and retro rock and roll.
“Over the two nights I feel like we have covered the spectrum of music that would appeal to everybody,” said Stevie TenBears, the drummer. “It’s the last concert of the year.”
Following the concert at 7 Mile House, ONOFF will go into recording with Brian Wheat of the Tesla band out of Sacramento to record its next album.
The two-day show Oct. 9-10 opens its doors at 4 p.m., with the first opening act scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by ONOFF at 8 p.m. sharp.
– Jeff Larson,