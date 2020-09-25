Pink October events planned with modifications
In honor of Pink October, a local foundation – Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation – typically organizes several events to raise funds for local women battling various forms of cancer.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in some of those fundraisers being canceled or postponed, at least one of the main events – the Pink October Walk/Run 5K Race – will happen, but instead of having community members congregate in one place, the plan is for people to participate off site in a place where they feel safe.
Nancy Elrod, director of Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, said community members are encouraged to continue the tradition of wearing pink on Oct. 3 and getting outside to participate in the 5K. The event currently has 171 people signed up.
“To us, the risk wasn’t worth the reward to hold the in-person event, and we wanted to follow the county’s guidelines, so this was a way that we could still hold the race in a way that would be positive for people and give them something to look forward to with their friends and family,” Elrod said. “We all need something to look forward to, and for us this was the best way to do it.”
The foundation was created in 2005 to financially assist women in the Yuba-Sutter community who are battling female forms of cancer such as breast, ovarian, cervical, uterine or endometrial.
This will be the first time in Pink October’s 23-year history that the walk/run 5K race won’t be in person, Elrod said. Other major fundraisers planned for the month that are put on by the foundation – some of which have been canceled or postponed – include Ride for Awareness, Bowling for Breasts, Scramble FORE A Cure, and Trap Shoot For The Cure.
Funds raised at the events help the foundation administer large grants for local nonprofit medical partners and help females battling cancer with up to $2,000 in financial assistance for anything they are having trouble paying for, including medical bills, mortgage/rent, utilities, and transportation needs, among other things.
“The money has always stayed local, that way we know that it is going exactly where we want it to,” Elrod said.
Elrod said about 500 women from around the community have benefited from the financial assistance to date. The over $1 million worth of grant funds have also helped purchase a shuttle van for the local cancer center and pay for the latest and greatest technology for better screening and preventative measures – to date, the grants have been used to purchase four different 3D mammography machines.
“Most importantly, we want women in the community to know that our free women’s health screenings will still be happening on Wednesday, Oct. 7. They will be done by appointment only to ensure we meet social distancing requirements,” Elrod said. “That’s always been a huge part of our Pink October, and a lot of women in the community depend on that day to get their annual screenings.”
Elrod said local experts have indicated there’s been a decline in the number of women seeking annual mammograms because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said it’s important that local women take care of themselves and continue regularly getting screened.
Those interested in making an appointment for Oct. 7 or participating in the upcoming 5K race can find more information on the group’s website – www.pink-october.org – or by calling 821-2121.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
What do you think?
Are we getting used to masks? Or maybe not?
We queried our Facebook followers this past week about whether mask wearing was growing on us ... the answer is “maybe” or “maybe not.”
We asked, “How are you feeling, these days, about the general public and acceptance of masking requirements?”
– Toni Bryant: You need to get out more Appeal. There are a lot of places that don’t follow the guidelines. They have the signs up but when you go inside no masks, social distancing ignored, amount of people allowed in ignored. Until our community takes this seriously it’s not going to end. It’s very sad.
– Tammi Gaschke: I wear a mask only because I don’t have time to deal with the ‘mask police,’ but as soon as I start feeling sickly from breathing my own carbon dioxide, it drops below my nose or comes off entirely.
– Wendy Morgan: Thank you to everyone who wears a mask.