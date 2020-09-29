Locals prepare for Wreaths Across America
Local residents associated with Wreaths Across America programs are starting to prepare for the area’s events, which involve placing wreaths on the graves of veterans this December.
Tom Walther, public relations coordinator for the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down’s Wreaths Across America program, said they’re still in the planning stages for the local event, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, Wreaths Across America will take place on Dec. 19 and local ceremonies are planned to start at 9 a.m. – in line with events across the country.
The event takes place at more than 2,100 cemeteries in the U.S., according to the Wreaths Across America website.
Walther said participating local cemeteries include Sutter, Meridian, Wheatland/Lofton, Sierra View, Yuba City, Live Oak, Fairview, Pleasant Grove and Colusa.
The plan is to begin accepting donations in the very near future, Walther said.
The goal, he said, is to decorate the graves of all veterans in all of the cemeteries – he estimates that there are about 8,000 veterans buried in the local cemeteries. Last year, they covered about 4,000.
“It’s a way for our community to pay tribute to veterans and we really encourage the youth of the community to help celebrate as well as lay the wreaths to honor our veterans,” Walther said.
He said the goal of the program is to remember, honor and teach.
“We remember our veterans and honor our veterans and we teach our youth the value of their contributions to our country,” Walther said.
Live Oak
Keith Churchill, a member of the Live Oak Lions Club and the American Legion, said a lot of veterans buried at the Live Oak Cemetery District don’t have families or anyone who can decorate their graves.
He said he wants to make sure each of the veterans buried in the Live Oak Cemetery District are honored with wreaths – he said they estimate that there are 562 veterans.
Churchill said while they had many wreaths last year, there were some graves that weren’t decorated.
They’re still trying to determine how to conduct the ceremony, given the pandemic, he said.
“We’re trying to honor all the veterans,” said Churchill, a Navy veteran. “The goal is for them not to be forgotten.”
Churchill said they are currently accepting donations for wreaths.
Each costs $15 and for every two purchased, a third wreath is obtained for free. People can purchase wreaths until Dec. 1.
Checks can be made out to Wreaths Across America and sent to the Live Oak Cemetery District, 3545 Pennington Road, Live Oak, CA 95953.
For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
–Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Candidate forums will continue tonight at Live Oak school
A series of candidate forums sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal will wrap up tonight (Wednesday) at the Live Oak Middle School.
Candidates for the Live Oak City Council will take questions from moderators – the event will be live-streamed, via the Chamber of Commerce website or the Appeal Facebook page.
The forum starts at 6 p.m. at the middle school gymnasium. Only candidates and moderators and staff will be live at the site.
Do you have suggestions for questions for the candidates? You can email your questions to smiller@appealdemocrat.com by noon. Spectators will also be able to suggest questions by posting comments during the live stream.