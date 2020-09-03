Tyler Rich’s debut album drops today
Yuba City-born country singer Tyler Rich’s debut album, “Two Thousand Miles” drops today, (Friday).
Rich said the songs featured on the album were created while traveling back and forth between Los Angeles and Nashville, two places he said mean everything to him.
“These songs are so special to me!” said Rich in a statement on Facebook.
The album’s first single, “Feels Like Home,” was inspired by a trip to Ireland, according to Rich.
“I got to experience the pub culture and the camaraderie and all the dancing and singing and the beers and the chanting and just this culture that reminded me so much of home in the states,” said Rich.
Rich said the experience inspired him to write the song about the feeling you get when you meet a stranger in a place you’ve never been before and they make you feel like home.
“Or you walk into a crowded room of strangers and ‘Friends in Low Places,’ or ‘Don’t Stop Believing,’ comes on, one of those songs that makes an entire crowd of strangers dance with each other and hug each other and sing,” said Rich. “We wanted to embody that entire emotion, feeling in a song and that’s what we did.”
The album is available to purchase at www.tylerrich.com. It is also available on Apple Music, Itunes, Amazon, Spotify and Deezer.
– Appeal Staff Report
What do you think?
We asked Facebook friends about housing developments
This week, we asked our Facebook friends if they were well acquainted with county general plans and possible projects such as housing developments near where they live. We used the example of a housing development in Sutter that drew much criticism.
We asked, “What should counties do to make sure citizens are aware of how nearby land is zoned and what type of development might be allowed?” A couple samples:
-- Neil Goforth: I am torn because I understand the concerns of the people and their concern for their community; I also think if a property owner meets all the requirements/rules/regulations they should be able to do what they want with their property.
-- TL Churchill: If the board is not going to support the master plan maybe it needs to be updated so this is not an issue! I am sure the developer has spent a lot of $$$ getting to this point.
More in the Weekender edition.