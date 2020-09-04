Object Lessons
Memorabilia from past elections on display at local museum
Election season is upon us and with that comes many signs, banners, buttons and other memorabilia promoting the various candidates in the running.
Several pieces of memorabilia from elections past are kept at the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville, dating back to an 1860 Republican ticket with Abraham Lincoln slated for the presidential run and a banner from his campaign that year.
Other items include a tin plate from the 1893 election of Grover Cleveland and Adlai Stevenson, a badge worn in 1889 when Benjamin Harrison was elected as the 23rd president, and an election ticket promoting Yuba County Sheriff Charles McCoy’s run for reelection.
“Back then it was fun to wear your button and be proud to show support for your candidate,” said Chris Pedigo, a volunteer at the Mary Aaron Museum.
According to Pedigo, candidates used to hold parades up and down D Street in Marysville during campaign season, which would culminate with a bonfire where the community would gather. The election signs and banners from the parade would be used as kindling for the fire, said Pedigo.
Pedigo said over the years two administrative hopefuls made stops in Marysville while on the campaign trail.
According to Pedigo, Richard Nixon, candidate for vice president, stopped at the Marysville train station on September 19, 1952, and gave a rousing speech in response to a heckler’s allegations about a slush fund of campaign contributions, calling to hold the train for the impromptu address.
Williams Howard Taft also made two stops in Marysville, said Pedigo, and even gave a speech at the Chamber of Commerce during one of his visits.
The Mary Aaron Museum remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pedigo said, when allowed, the museum will reopen to the public on the first weekend of each month.
– Lynzie Lowe,
Tales of Old
Remembering life as a Marysville call fireman
Editor’s Note: Longtime local resident Dick Marquette occasionally provides us with accounts of days gone by in the Marysville region.
“Dear Editor and friends,
“Like many of us, I have worked on many jobs in and around the tri-county area. One of the best that I remember was my years in the Marysville Fire Department. I was always impressed with the camaraderie of my brother firemen. It did not take long for you to develop this gift (and it is) when you would lay down your life for your brother worker and he would do the same for you. I say it is a gift. It is not found every place.”
