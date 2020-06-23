Local COVID-19 count continues to increase
By Jake Abbott / jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Yuba-Sutter area on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 168.
Over the last three days, the area has seen 25 new cases – about 15 percent of the cases that have been confirmed to date.
Five people are currently hospitalized and four local residents have died from the virus. A total of 123 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 7,497 residents have been tested.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said new cases have been on the rise much more frequently in recent weeks. Half of the new cases have come from household contacts, but the others either come from essential workplaces that haven’t put robust COVID-19 safety protocols in place, or from people going out to social gatherings while symptomatic.
“We are concerned with the rise in cases. While many of these cases may have mild symptoms, they can easily infect someone else who may be more vulnerable to more severe symptoms leading to hospitalization and even death,” Luu said. “Because COVID-19 has only been infecting humans for around 6-7 months and there is still a lot to learn about it, we don’t know the long-term effects for those who recover but may have lingering chronic health issues. People need to take this virus seriously.”
Luu said residents who notice symptoms of the virus should immediately isolate themselves from other household members. That includes staying in separate rooms; using one’s own drinking glass, plate and silverware; and wearing facial coverings when coming into contact with other household contacts.
“We know that someone with COVID-19 can be infectious even two days before they develop symptoms, if they develop symptoms at all,” Luu said. “It’s important to keep your loved ones from getting sick. You don’t know how serious the symptoms will be for you, your loved one, a friend, so it’s important to practice the tenets to keep those around you from getting sick in the first place.”
Residents urged to take precautions due to extreme heat
By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
The Yuba-Sutter area and much of Northern California will be experiencing high temperatures this week through the weekend, with some highs reaching the mid-100s, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
A heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. Saturday and highs will be between 101-105 degrees in Marysville today through Friday. On Saturday, the high is forecasted to be 97 degrees and on Sunday it will be between 90-92 degrees.
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is encouraging residents to avoid strenuous outside activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
If outdoor activity is necessary, residents are advised to keep it to a minimum and drink lots of water and dress in a way to lessen the chance of overheating.
“As you are taking care of yourselves, don’t forget to keep a watchful eye on those who may not be taking care of themselves,” Brown said via email. “Check on elderly relatives and neighbors who may try to keep their expenses down by turning off air conditioning, or maybe they are simply not drinking enough.”
Children can become sick from heat exposure if they are too active and pets should be brought inside to protect them from the heat.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion include feeling faint, dizzy, sweating excessively, feeling nauseous, experiencing muscle cramps, and a weak but rapid pulse.
“If you start experiencing these symptoms, get to where the air is cooler and, if able, drink lots of water,” Brown said. “You can even take a cold shower or use cold compresses.”
A more serious result of heat exposure is heat stroke, which requires medical attention. Someone who is not sweating, has a throbbing headache, feels nauseous, has a rapid strong pulse, has a temperature of 103 degrees, and has or may lose consciousness should get medical attention and call 911, according to Brown.
“Even before help arrives, do everything possible to cool the body down,” Brown said.
Yuba County does not expect to open cooling centers this week as overnight temperatures will drop to the mid-60s each day, Brown said.