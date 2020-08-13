New Fifth Street Bridge dedication today
A virtual dedication ceremony is taking place today (Friday) to mark the completion of the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project. Yuba City is hosting the event along with Marysville, Sutter County and Yuba County.
It will take place at Riverfront Park, Marysville at 9 a.m. and can be viewed online by visiting the city of Yuba City’s Facebook page. The public is being asked to watch the event online rather than attending in person.
The project started in January 2018 and included building a new four-lane bridge, demolishing the old two-lane bridge, landscape work in Marysville and Yuba City, and rebuilding the parking lot at Riverfront Park for the soccer fields.
Yuba City’s Facebook page can be found at, https://www.facebook.com/YubaCityCalifornia/.
– Appeal Staff Report
History Channel show highlighting Yuba-Sutter area to air Sunday
The Yuba-Sutter area will be featured this Sunday in the season finale of “It’s How You Get There” on the History Channel.
The show, scheduled to air Aug. 16 at 5 a.m., will feature several of the region’s most popular recreational areas. Some of the spots that will be shown include Bullards Bar and the Sutter Buttes. Local businesses that will also be featured include MMX Raceway, Siller Helicopter, and Sutter Buttes Brewing.
“The Yuba-Sutter area is one of the most beautiful and exciting regions in Northern California. From its many lakes and nature preserves to the culture and history, we knew this destination would be the perfect backdrop for ‘It’s How You Get There,’” said Cindy Paine, tourism coordinator for MC2 Design, a marketing agency that works closely with the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association to promote tourism in the area.
The travel show follows three friends who journey across the states, according to a news release. The show’s team first approached locals in January. Filming was originally set to begin in April, but due to imposed COVID-19 mandates, the launch of the show’s third season was postponed.
In addition to the live show, the episode may also be viewed on Amazon Prime and Hulu.
– Appeal Staff Report