State of Things
Local leaders offer
perspective on pandemic
Today: Gary Cena, Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent.
Gary Cena said the district is working to confront the facts of the pandemic with an unwavering faith.
“Our district’s distance learning focus is in maintaining relationships between students, families, and teachers, through the context of learning,” Cena said. “We are monitoring student ‘check-ins’ so we know who is connecting and to whom we need to reach out.”
“Who we are shines through during adversity,” Cena said. “I see our ‘better angels’ shining through in the meal lines, digital interactions between students and teachers, and in collaborative efforts to achieve a common goal for a shared purpose -- slow the spread of the coronavirus, take care of each other, and keep hope alive.”
Emergency food drive happening today
The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force is planning an emergency food drive today in Yuba City to raise needed supplies for the local food bank and pantries.
The event will be set up with a two-lane drive-thru system so participants can donate needed food supplies and monetary contributions. Participants are asked to place their donations in the trunk of their vehicle where organizers will retrieve them without coming into contact with those inside the vehicle. Monetary donations should be placed into envelopes.
The emergency food drive will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City (the old Kmart building).
Items needed by food providers include: canned meats; canned fruits and vegetables; rice; beans; pasta; dry cereal; peanut butter; personal hygiene products; disinfecting wipes; toilet paper.
Monetary donations can also be made by visiting the 4G Foundation Facebook page (@4G.Foundation), SAYLove Facebook page (@SutterAndYubaLove), or through Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way (www.yscunitedway.org).
For more information about the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force, visit the group’s Facebook page (@YubaSutterCovid19Relief) or call 645-2003.