On the Pandemic: Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said he remains optimistic about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have found ways to continue to provide services to the community while adhering to COVID-related guidelines,” said Barnes. “One such example is the series of virtual town hall meetings we have done for our districts within the county. We will continue to adapt, and make adjustments, as we move through this pandemic.”
Barnes said remaining as visible and engaged as they are able to do safely is a top priority for the sheriff’s department.
“We pride ourselves on providing a high level of service and that mission remains the same,” said Barnes.
Barnes said he worries about the long-term impacts the pandemic could have on the Yuba Sutter community, but is encouraged by the resiliency the community continues to show.
“It is an amazing place to live and work,” said Barnes.
Barnes said he also worries about his staff, while trying to ensure they have everything they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.
Most of the people he interacts with while out in the community seem to be holding up fine through the pandemic, he said, but many have expressed concerns about the long-term effects on local businesses.
“I try to find ways to support local businesses and would encourage others to do the same, if they can,” said Barnes. “We have to show our support.”
As positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise within the Yuba-Sutter community, Barnes said the community needs to work to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We need to flatten the curve and then work to stabilize our numbers so we are not bouncing from tier to tier,” said Barnes.
If the pandemic were to continue on for another six months or more, Barnes said his department has procedures in place to help sustain services to the community as well as the jail inmate population.
“The challenge will be to continue to keep morale high by ensuring our staff and their families are being cared for,” said Barnes.
Pressing on, Barnes said he would encourage everyone to not lose sight of the financial and emotional impacts the pandemic is having on some members of the community.
“We have to support and respect each other and lift each other up when those opportunities are presented,” said Barnes.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
What Do You Think?: Disneyland trips canceled, weddings on hold … how are you coping with COVID?
We asked our Facebook friends, “Any major events or travel plans or wishes that are on hold because of COVID-19? How are you coping? How’s your attitude?” A couple responses:
– Melissa Jenkins: I just want to thank everyone who has put their wedding on hold or decided just to have an intimate gathering with immediate family only. I know it’s hard to see other people on social media still having large celebrations with no COVID precautions, but you made the right choice. You don’t need to have a big party to celebrate your love.
– Pattison Complete: We had a trip planned and paid for to go to Disneyland back in October. Now fingers crossed we can go October 2021! I don’t blame anyone for this because they are trying their best to keep us all safe and I have enough patience to wait.