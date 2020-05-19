COVID-19 cases hold steady
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area did not change on Tuesday, remaining at 68 total cases.
A total of 3,392 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Three local residents have died from the virus while 55 people have recovered. One person remains hospitalized.
Aside from Tuesday’s plateau in confirmed cases, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the recent increase in cases was expected with the expansion of testing in the area. She said most of the recent confirmed cases have been household contacts of confirmed cases, who are at highest risk of contracting the virus.
“With just one hospitalized case and most of the increase in cases coming from household contacts, our healthcare system is currently well-poised to serve the Yuba-Sutter area,” Luu said. “That said, as we saw in Italy, New York City and elsewhere, outbreaks can quickly occur with cases multiplying exponentially from one to several to hundreds.”
Luu said as the state continues to move forward with reopening, it’s important residents remember to continue social distancing, staying home when ill, practicing good hand hygiene and wearing facial coverings when out in public in order to minimize exposure to the virus.
“Without a vaccine, COVID-19 will be with us for some time,” she said. “The goal is to adapt our behavior to minimize ongoing spread of the virus to avoid outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Tahoe National Forest increasing public access
The United States Forest Service announced last week that it will be increasing public access to the Tahoe National Forest.
“We continue to recommend that you recreate locally,” read a release issued by the Forest Service. “All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during your visits to national forests. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continues.”
According to the release, visitors should use responsible recreation practices at all times, including: maintaining at least six feet of distancing from others; not gathering and always following the latest guidelines from officials; communicating with others as you pass by, alerting others of your presence and stepping aside to let others pass; packing out any trash.
They said visitors should check and plan accordingly, as all services may not be available.
For more information, visit the Tahoe National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe or call your local ranger station during normal business hours. Ranger stations are open Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.