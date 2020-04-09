The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites all to participate in a Good Friday Worldwide Day of Prayer and Fasting for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be for two meals or 24 hours – or however long one chooses to participate.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The “Social Distancing Pageant,” hosted by the Wheatland Lions Club, will be judged starting at 9 a.m.
– CANCELED: The Community Easter egg hunt, hosted by the Williams Community Church at Valle Vista Park in Williams, has been canceled.
– RESCHEDULED: The Lights Fest at East Park Reservoir in Stonyford has been rescheduled. A new date for the event has not been set at this time. For more information, visit The Lights, Northern California Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.