TODAY’S EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force is having an emergency food drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the parking lot at 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City (the old Kmart building). Needed items include canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, dry cereal, peanut butter, personal hygiene products, disinfecting wipes and toilet paper. Participants are asked to place their donations in their vehicle’s trunk or truck bed and remain in the vehicle while volunteers unload the items. Organizers ask that monetary donations be placed in envelopes and dropped off through the drive-thru system. For more information, visit the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force Facebook page or call 645-2003.
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a virtual happy hour for the arts and culture community via Zoom from 4-6 p.m. This is an opportunity for people to interact with art-minded people. The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/95380749841. The meeting ID is 953 8074 9841. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org, call 713-8784 or visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– POSTPONED – The performance of comedian Bobby Lee at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed. A new date has not been set at this time.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at
7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– CANCELED: Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095), Yuba City chapter, will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Yuba-Sutter Taco Fest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
– POSTPONED: Bike Around the Buttes has been postponed. The new date is Sept. 26.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.