The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
NOTICES
– Sutter County high school students who have a submission for the Sutter County Grand Jury Art Contest and were unable to turn it in by March 31 due to school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can submit entries on Wednesday, April 22, at 463 Second St., Yuba City, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It’s asked that people drive to the parking lot in the back of the building where someone will be waiting to take entries. This will be no-contact and social distancing and safety protocols will be followed.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Yuba-Sutter Taco Fest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
– POSTPONED: Bike Around the Buttes has been postponed. The new date is Sept. 26.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an interview with Yuba Sutter Arts Board President Narinder Dhaliwal via Facebook as part of their Artist’s Alchemy talks at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Agriculture and Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at
6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
– CANCELED: The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age, has canceled their meeting.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate.
To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.
– Marysville City Council will meet at
6 p.m. Those who would like to watch the meeting from home can do so via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/715774980. People can also call in at 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 715 774 980.
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted live over the internet and people can join by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/332865456816304140. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net any time before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Sutter County Board of supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting in real time on the county’s website at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public is not permitted to attend in person. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us before the meeting. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address in the comments. At this time, comments can’t be taken during the meeting.
– CANCELED: The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors meeting has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.