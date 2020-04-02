The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a Virtual Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. The event offers an opportunity to interact with art-minded people. People can join the Zoom meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/848008065. The meeting ID is 848 008 065. People can also dial in at 1-253-215-8782.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: “Touch a Truck,” hosted by Playzeum Yuba-Sutter, has been canceled until further notice.
– CANCELED: April’s installment of the Arbuckle Vendor Series has been canceled. The next vendor fair is scheduled for Sept. 5.
– POSTPONED: The fourth annual Color Colusa Blue 5K Color Run, hosted by the Colusa County Child Abuse Prevention Council, has been postponed until further notice.
– POSTPONED: The annual Family Fair, hosted by the Colusa County Office of Education, has been postponed until further notice.
– CANCELED: The Maxwell Easter Egg hunt and pancake breakfast has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES
The following is a list of events that have been reported as canceled or postponed, along with some notices regarding closures. If you are involved in organizing an upcoming event, which has been canceled or postponed, let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– Playground equipment in Yuba City parks will be closed until further notice. The parks will remain open.
– The Theater Art Gallery will be closed until further notice and all events have been postponed.
– The Wheatland History Museum will be closed until further notice.
– Most Yuba County government facilities are closed to the public until further notice. For more information, visit yuba.org.
– Wheatland City Hall will be closed until further notice. Staff will be available by phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5p.m. at 633-2761.
– Sutter County offices will be closed until further notice.
– Williams City offices will be closed until further notice.
– Live Oak City Hall will be closed to the public from now until Friday, April 10. Council meetings will be held online and individuals can call in. For more information, visit https://www.liveoakcity.org/.
– Yuba City will be reducing service levels to essential services only. City Hall, the police lobby and fire stations and administration building on Clark Avenue will be closed to the public.
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be closed and working remotely until April 10 or as otherwise directed by county, state or federal officials. All of their events, programs and public meetings have been cancelled as well. For more information, contact Marni Sanders at 743-6501.
– California State Parks temporarily closes all campgrounds in the state park system, however, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, such as trails and beaches will remain open. Visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and be at least six feet between other visitors while they’re visiting these non-campground outdoor areas of parks. For more information, visit http://www.oesnews.com/california-state-parks-temporarily-closes-all-campgrounds-in-the-state-park-system/.
– N.U. Generations Lanes will be closed until further notice. For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.
– Yuba College will be closed to visitors, however, at this time only students, faculty, staff, vendors, contractors and delivery services are permitted to be on the premises. Until March 27 students can access the Learning Resource Center (LRC), Food Pantry, Disabled Students Programs and Services (DSPS), Veterans Resource Center (VRC) and Health Services. Tutoring and Student Services will be remote during this time. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
– Yuba Sutter Mall will be temporarily closed. The mall is estimated to reopen April 1. For latest updates, visit their Facebook page and https://www.shopyubasuttermall.com/covid-19/.
– Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed throughout March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit https://www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org/.
– Sutter County Museum will be closed beginning today (March 19), until further notice In the meantime, the museum will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in their gift shop. Folks can call to pay and the museum will ship the books. For more information and updates on when the museum will open sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
– Sutter County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
– Yuba County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
– Starting Monday, March 16, the UC Cooperative Extension announced all visitors, including program clientele, volunteers, contractors and consultants will not have access to the building/site, however, unless specifically approved in advanced by the UC ANR location/site director (Whitney Brim-DeForest).
– The Yuba-Sutter Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Reuse Center, 134 Burns Drive, Yuba City, will be temporarily closed until further notice. This facility is owned by the Regional Waste Management Authority and operated by Recology Yuba-Sutter. For more information, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.
– Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will be closed until at least April 16. The facility closed its doors on March 21.
CANCELED AND POSTPONED EVENTS
– All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
– All Yuba City recreation events have been canceled until Monday, April 13.
– The Sutter County Museum is cancelling all public programs until March 31. Events at the Sutter County Library have been canceled until March 31.
– All events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been canceled for the month of March.
– Workshops at the Sutter County One Stop have been canceled beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. Sutter County One Stop will remain open, but request visitors to call the office prior to visiting at 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961
Saturday, April 4:
– “Touch a Truck,” hosted by Playzeum Yuba-Sutter, has been canceled until further notice.
– April’s installment of the Arbuckle Vendor Series has been cancelled. The next vendor fair is scheduled for Sept. 5.
– The fourth annual Color Colusa Blue 5K Color Run, hosted by the Colusa County Child Abuse Prevention Council, has been postponed until further notice..
– The annual Family Fair, hosted by the Colusa County Office of Education, has been postponed until further notice.
– The Maxwell Easter Egg hunt and pancake breakfast has been canceled.
Monday, April 6:
– The Sons In Retirement, Branch 45, meeting is canceled.
Tuesday, April 7:
– The Christian Women’s Connection has canceled their “Spring in Bloom” luncheon. For more information, call 300-6119.
Wednesday, April 8:
– “Reveling by the River,” hosted by the e Center, has been canceled.
Saturday, April 11:
– The Wheatland Lions Club has canceled their annual easter egg hunt.
Sunday, April 12:
– The 100th annual Sutter Buttes Easter Sunrise Service has been canceled. A 30-foot, white cross, near the corner of Acacia Avenue and Pass Road, will be illuminated between April 5 and April 19.
Saturday, April 18:
– The Yuba-Sutter Taco Fest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Saturday, April 25:
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way has rescheduled the 21st Annual “An Elegant Soirée” for Saturday, Aug. 22 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsor, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony announced that the Pops Concerts scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City have been postponed until further notice.
Saturday, May 2:
– The American Association of University Women Marysville-Yuba City branch has canceled its Garden Tour. Those who have already purchased tickets can save their tickets or online receipts and can be used for the next garden tour. People can also donate the ticket cost back to the AAUW to fund its ongoing educational projects for girls and women in the area.