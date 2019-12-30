TODAY
– Millennium Family Entertainment Center, located at 901 Spiva Ave. in Yuba City, will host a New Year’s Eve Teen Lock In event from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m. The event is for youth ages 11-17 and will include unlimited laser tag, bumper cars, a climbing wall, a bounce house and play structure. General admission costs $25 and can be purchased online at www.youcityfun.com or at the door. There is also limited $50 VIP teen admission tickets available online only. For more information, call 763-4143.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center, located at 1830 B St. in Marysville, will host a “Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve,” celebration from 8 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. The event will include pizza, dancing, skating, games, and more. Admission costs $5. For more information, contact the Marysville Youth and Civic Center at 749-1776.
– Musician Jessie Leigh will perform live on the Jack’s Place stage, inside Colusa Casino Resort located at 3770 Highway 45, from 9 p.m. until midnight. The show is free and attendees must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
– The Arbuckle Community Church, located at 700 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, welcomes the community to bring in the “noon year,” with food, music, games, and more starting at 11 a.m. Capacity is limited to the first 100 people. Spots can be reserved by visiting the Rockin’ Noon Year;s Eve Party event page on Facebook. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Community Church at 476-2777.
– Mr. Cactus The Mexican Restaurant will host a New Years Party from 9 p.m.- midnight at 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. This event is open to the public. For more information call 491-3014.
– Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will host a New Year’s Celebration from 9 p.m- 2 a.m. at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. There will be a Dj, dancing, party favors, a balloon drop, and more. Must be ages 21+ to attend. General admission is $25. VIP admission is $50. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
