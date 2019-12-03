TODAY
EVENTS
– The Williams Elementary School will host a Winter-Posada Festival from 4:30 until 7 p.m. in the Williams Junior Senior High School Multipurpose Room, located at 260 11th Street in Williams. Support the local community and school programs featuring a bake sale, food and activities. Pazole and entertainment will also be provided. For more information, call 744-0003.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will meet at 8 a.m. at 1128 Yuba St., Marysville, upstairs. For more information call 2019 council secretary, Valerie Strawmier at 822-7200 ext. 2253.
– Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
– The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.