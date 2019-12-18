TODAY
EVENTS
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance for the Sutter Theater, “Home for the Holidays,” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E Street in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $25. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The final PERS workshop for the public, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, Yuba City City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Email tlocke@yubacity.net.