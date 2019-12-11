TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba-Sutter Youth Choir and Applause Kids! will present their holiday shows, “Olaf of Holiday Cheer,” and “Once Upon a Time,” at 7 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. There will be cookies, cocoa and beautiful voices. General admission is $10. $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or pre-sale at Yuba Sutter Arts while they last.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Rotary Club of Marysville meets weekly on Thursdays at 12:10 p.m. at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club. For more information, call 701-8292 or email rotary535@gmail.com.
– Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHop Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Children and Families Commission will have a meeting from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 915 Eight St.