TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Youth Choir and Applause Kids! will present their holiday shows, “Olaf of Holiday Cheer,” and “Once Upon a Time,” at 7 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. There will be cookies, cocoa and beautiful voices. General admission is $10. $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or pre-sale at Yuba Sutter Arts while they last.
– Dungeons & Dragons Adventure League 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. Yuba Sutter Arts is to offering monthly D&D Adventure League events. Immerse themselves in the game’s collective storytelling and theater of the mind experience. For the lightly seasoned hero or a new wide-eyed adventure. New Dragon Masters and players are welcome. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will have a board meeting at 1 p.m. at City of Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Commission on Aging will have its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, in the Marysville Room.
– CODA, a codependency group for caretakers and people affected by someone else’s addiction or illness, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville./For more information call 701-8961.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– City of Yuba City Youth Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, inside the Sutter Room.