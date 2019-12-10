TODAY

Yuba Sutter Youth Choir and Applause Kids! will present their holiday shows, “Olaf of Holiday Cheer,” and “Once Upon a Time,” at 7 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. There will be cookies, cocoa and beautiful voices. General admission is $10. $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or pre-sale at Yuba Sutter Arts while they last.

Dungeons & Dragons Adventure League 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. Yuba Sutter Arts is to offering monthly D&D Adventure League events. Immerse themselves in the game’s collective storytelling and theater of the mind experience. For the lightly seasoned hero or a new wide-eyed adventure. New Dragon Masters and players are welcome. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: www.yubasutterarts.org. 

Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will have a board meeting at 1 p.m. at City of Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.

 

 

The Yuba County Commission on Aging will have its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, in the Marysville Room.

CODA, a codependency group for caretakers and people affected by someone else’s addiction or illness, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville./For more information call 701-8961.

City of Yuba City Youth Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, inside the Sutter Room.

