TODAY
EVENTS
– Karen’s House will host a holiday paint night at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Registration costs $40 and includes all materials needed to make your masterpiece. All proceeds from the event will benefit Karen’s House, Colusa County’s first domestic violence program. For more information, contact 682-2595.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will have a Christmas Potluck at noon at River City Manor at 655 JoAnn Way, Yuba City. For more information, call 695- 1821.
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Toastmasters International – Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: www.toastmasters.org.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a closed meeting at 2 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
Have submissions, clarifications or questions about Appeal-Democrat calendars? Contact the Appeal-Democrat newsroom at 749-6552 or adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.