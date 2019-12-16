TODAY
– Karen’s House will host a human trafficking awareness event at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Guest speaker Roger Freeman, outreach and training specialist for the International Rescue Committee, will lead an informative training outlining the warning signs and things to be aware of regarding human trafficking. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 517-7507, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.
– Friends for Survival, a suicide loss support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 715 King Ave., Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Toastmasters International – Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: www.toastmasters.org.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Marysville City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville.
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting 3 p.m. at Sutter County Hall of Records, 466 Second St., Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District board meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Board Room, 1919 B St., Marysville.
– City of Yuba City will have a public hearing for the NewKom Ranch properties at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Tri-County Environmental Health Awareness Corporation, meeting from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. at Ampla Corporate Office, 935 Market St., Yuba City. The group’s goal is to improve the community’s air, water, health and environment by providing community education, interventions and treatment information to prevent asthma, diabetes and heart conditions. Call: 300-6712. Email: cLnc.pope@yahoo.com.
