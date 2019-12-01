TODAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Art Club will host its annual Christmas Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Ham and scalloped potatoes are on the menu with vegetables, salad bread and desserts. Entertainment will be a member’s holiday craft fair and Christmas caroling by all. Lunch is $9. The meeting starts at noon. For reservations or details call Charline at 218-7065.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 5206 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information call 216-0141.
– Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
Sons In Retirement (SIR), Branch #45, Yuba City, will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– McNary-Moore Funeral Service, will host the 19th annual remembrance service at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Anyone grieving the loss of a loved one is invited to remember, reflect and honor the lost. The ceremony includes a memorial tribute, music and each family will receive a dove ornament. Children will be able to decorate an ornament. Grief specialists and members of the Catholic and Protestant clergy will be on hand. A grief therapy dog will also be available. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact McNary-Moore Funeral Service at 458-2111 or visit www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Toastmasters International - Mission Staters Club, meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: toastmasters.org.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club, will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Marysville City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville.
– Yuba City Council, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.