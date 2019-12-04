TODAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Art Gallery will host an Artist Reception, Yuletide Treasures Show and Sale from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Local and resident artists will showcase their work. Admission is free. For more information, call 908-5704 or 329-1733.
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST), a Yuba-Sutter nonprofit that provides shelter for single women and families experiencing homelessness, will host a volunteer training from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for people interested in serving at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. For more information call 683-2274 or email restdirector.ys@gmail.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Building Better Partnerships, Inc., will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. at Regional Housing Authority, 1455 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Rotary Club of Marysville meets weekly on Thursdays at 12:10 p.m. at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club. For more information, call 701-8292 or email rotary535@gmail.com.
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
