CLUB MEETINGS

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 ,meeting 7 p.m., 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Call: 777-9057.

Live Oak Lions Club meeting,7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate. 

Daughters of Leisure, DOL, luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Christmas Theme. Cost: $13. Call 329-2055.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Overeaters Anonymous, will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call 635-5034.

Tri-County Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 1 p.m., 969 Plumas St., Room 208, Yuba City. Attendees can share, ask questions about Parkinson’s or caregiving concerns.

