TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 ,meeting 7 p.m., 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Call: 777-9057.
– Live Oak Lions Club meeting,7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
– Daughters of Leisure, DOL, luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Christmas Theme. Cost: $13. Call 329-2055.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous, will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call 635-5034.
– Tri-County Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 1 p.m., 969 Plumas St., Room 208, Yuba City. Attendees can share, ask questions about Parkinson’s or caregiving concerns.