TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 5206 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
– Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
