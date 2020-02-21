SATURDAY
EVENTS
–– Have a heart for Kids 5k Run/Walk, a benefit for the Yuba City Education Foundation, will be at River Valley High School, 801 El Margarita Road, Yuba City. Registration and packet pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m., warm-up begins at 8:45 and race time is at 9 a.m. People can register online at runsignup.com/RACE/CA/YubaCity/HaveaHeart5k or pick up a registration form at any Yuba City Unified School District School. For more information, call 822-7601.
– The Umoja Program at Yuba College, in association with the Black Student Union, will sponsor a free men’s and women’s health conference from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville, inside the cafeteria (Building 300). This event will focus on all aspects of health in the African American community. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
– Bok Kai Temple will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at First and D streets. Visitors are asked to respect the worshippers, as it is an active temple.
– Yuba County Library will host a Bok Kai Festival craft time from 10 a.m.-noon at 303 Second St., Marysville. Kids’ artwork will be selected for a prize and to have their crafts put on display in the library. This event is free and open to kids up to 12th grade.
– An art celebration with Jeanette Warner, Linda Trudgeon, Kalki Das and Lana March will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 916 Helen Ave., Yuba City. Refreshments will be served.
– The 140th Bok Kai Parade, Year of the Rat, will be at 11 a.m. at the corner of Sixth and D streets, Marysville. There will be vendors, dances, entertainment and more throughout the day. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– The Colusa County Historical Society is hosting their annual membership meeting at noon at Granzella’s Banquet Hall, 457 Seventh St., Williams. Author Miriam Powell will be the guest speaker and will talk about her book “The Browns of California.” There will be a book-signing and raffle following the program. A banquet-style lunch provided by Granzella’s is included with a $27 fee. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.colusi.com/events – walk-ins won’t be accepted.
– Walking tours of Marysville’s Chinatown will be given by Gordon Tom, whose family has lived in Marysville for generations. The tours will meet at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Chinese American Museum of Northern California, 232 First St., Marysville. A $5 donation is suggested.
– The Yuba County Library will host three films about Chinese American history, pioneers and the community for the Chinese American Film Festival from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at 303 Second St., Marysville. The films will be accompanied by Q&A sessions with the films’ directors. A $10 donation is suggested for all films.
– A low-cost rabies clinic, sponsored by North Valley Veterinary Medical Association and Yuba County Animal Care Services will be from 2-4 p.m. at 5245 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. It costs $8 for vaccination. For more information, call 741-6478.
– A cooking demonstration of food of early Chinese immigrants will be presented by chef Don Lee. Two demonstrations will start at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Marysville Buddhist Church in the Social Room, 125 B St., Marysville. A $10 donation is suggested.
– The Scholastic Art & Writing awards ceremony will be from 3-5 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts will have many of the submissions on display.
– Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a chili cook-off from 4-7 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. There will be chili tasting, children activities, live music and raffles. Admission costs $5. Children ages 8 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the 2020 Sutter-Yuba-Colusa Counties Relay for Life. For more information, call 632-1460.
– The 33rd annual Yuba-Sutter Banquet, sponsored by Sutter Orchard Supply and Jimerson Financial, will be at Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rick Jimerson at 713-1265 or Gary Adkins at 914-203-6041 or visit www.calwaterfowl.org.
– The Marysville Exchange Club will host the 43rd annual Yuba-Sutter Peace Officer of the Year Banquet at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds,442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, in the main hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to become a sponsor, call Randy 751-6566 or Pam at 513-1858.
– Mardi Gras at TeeGarden House and Event Center will begin at 7 p.m. at 731 Plumas Drive, Yuba City. To eat there will be crawfish, steak, potatoes, corn and more. There will also be music provided by a DJ, a no-host bar, contests and more. Masks are required. Admission is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, call 441-7178 or 218-3807.
– The 15th annual Bowl Over Diabetes, an event to support children with diabetes, will be from 7-9 p.m. at Nu Generation Lanes & Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit the Yuba-Sutter Diabetes Support and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– Cadillac Ride Band will perform at Sopa Thai from 8-11 at 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 790-7672.
– The Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Bok Kai Temple will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at First and D streets. Visitors are asked to respect the worshippers, as it is an active temple.
– In honor of Bomb Day, The Marysville-Pelkang Sister City Association (MPSCA) invites the community to paint, sip and celebrate the Year of the Rat from 1-3 p.m. A $35 donation is suggested. The donation comes with supplies, appetizers, tea, raffle items and more. For location or more information, call 740-2418.
– “Bomb Day” will conclude the Bok Kai Festival with the “Firing of the Bombs” at 4 p.m. at First and C streets in Marysville. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– In honor of heart month, The Women of the Moose will host a Red Dress Tea event from 2-4 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. This event will benefit the American Heart Association. There will be tea (bring your own tea cup) and a guest speaker. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call Rita Zenkus at 674-5201 or 674-1603.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Viewing Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane in Glenn County, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.