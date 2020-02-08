SUNDAY
EVENTS
– YBA Basketball will host a celebration of life and farewell event to celebrate Kobe Bryant, Gigi, and other lives lost from noon-4:30 p.m. at Rim City Hoop Center, 4900 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a basketball tournament, music, a bounce house, food vendors, a life-size Kobe Bryant image to take photos with and more. For more information, search “Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life Event Farewell Party”on Facebook.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– “The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that covers various issues women face, a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza, will be at 2 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Paws for a cause: Colusa Community Cat Coalition will host a Valentine’s pet photo shoot fundraiser at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, located at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A $25 tax-deductible donation will include six professional portraits of your furry family member. For more information, call 925-408-2137 or email colusacommunitycoalition@gmail.com.
– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Viewing Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane in Glenn County, from 10 a.m.-noon. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba City Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at
7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
– Daughters of Leisure will have a meeting luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, inside the plaza room. The theme is “Valentine’s Day/Sweetheart.” A buffet will available. There will also be a guest speaker. Admission for the luncheon is $16. For more information, call 713-7311
– A Parkinson’s support group will meet at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., No. 208, Yuba City. There will be a guest speaker.