SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Bok Kai Temple will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at First and D streets. Visitors are asked to respect the worshippers, as it is an active temple.
– In honor of Bomb Day, The Marysville-Pelkang Sister City Association (MPSCA) invites the community to paint, sip and celebrate the Year of the Rat from 1-3 p.m. A $35 donation is suggested. The donation comes with supplies, appetizers, tea, raffle items and more. For location or more information, call 740-2418.
– “Bomb Day” will conclude the Bok Kai Festival with the “Firing of the Bombs” at 4 p.m. at First and C streets in Marysville. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– In honor of heart month, The Women of the Moose will host a Red Dress Tea event from 2-4 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. This event will benefit the American Heart Association. There will be tea (bring your own tea cup) and a guest speaker. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call Rita Zenkus at 674-5201 or 674-1603.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Viewing Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane in Glenn County, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisor’s conference room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Congressman John Garamendi will host a Veteran Town Hall from 9-11 a.m. at the Museum of Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville. Garamendi will deliver an update on legislation he authored to support veterans that was recently signed into law, collaborate on potential solutions to issues impacting local veterans and honor a 96-year-old veteran who served in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
– Feather River Tea Party Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. at Community Crossroads Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. The guest speaker will be Paul Preston. No membership or fee is required. For more information, call 745-4409.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.