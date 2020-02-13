FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– “Children’s free story time in the garden,” hosted by Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape and Sutter County Library, will be at the nursery, located at 1332 Woodward St. in Yuba City, will be from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will read garden themed books and have the opportunity to explore the nursery. For more information, call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
– Father-Daughter Dance at Calvary Chapel will be from 6-9 p.m. at 613 Bogue Road, Yuba City. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 674-5296 or visit www.ccyubacity.com.
– Valentine’s Day Dessert Social, hosted by Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, will be at 7 p.m. at 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. Bring a dessert to share with friends, family and valentines. There will be a card craft table, games, dessert and more. This is a family friendly event. For more information, call 673-9278.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– “Faces of Internment” portraits return to Yuba Sutter Arts. There will be portraits on display of local Japanese America residents who were photographed in 1942, just prior to their internment. This event is free and open to the public. It will be from 3-5 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Soul’d Out Saturday with Coles & Company will be from 8-11 p.m. at Krankin Hanks Sports Bar and Grill, 726 J St., Marysville. There will be live R&B, rock and pop hits. For more information, call 923-7285.
– Harley-Davidson of Yuba City will host their first brunch run to Kim’s Country Kitchen for brunch. Kickstands go up at 10:30 a.m. Singles admission is $35. Couples admission is $50. Pre-sale tickers are sold at the dealership. For more information, call 673-3548.
– ONOFF, who was recently nominated for a Sammie at the 2020 Sacramento Music awards, will perform live at 9:30 p.m. at Dowers Tavern, 315 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. This event is for people 21 and over. For more information, call 763-5094.
– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located on O’Hair Road just west of Colusa, from noon-2 p.m. Drop-in at the observation deck and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
– Greg Johnson Jazz Quartet will perform from 7-9 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $20 and $18 for students, military and seniors. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow, sponsored by the American Indian Education Program, will be at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center, 1830 B St., Marysville, from noon-6 p.m. Open Gourd will be at noon and grand entry will be at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Pat Bennett at 749-6196 or pbennett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.