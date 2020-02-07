SATURDAY
EVENTS
– A story and mask workshop, “Mask Making” with Sue Cejner-Moyers, “Year of the Rat,” will be at 10 a.m. at 303 Second St., Marysville. Everyone who attends is invited to ride on the Royal Rat float in the Bok Kai Parade on Feb. 22. This event is sponsored by Chinese Community and Focus on Marysville. For more information, call 742-6508.
– Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape will host a free workshop in celebration of national bird feeding month from 11 a.m.-noon. Chuck Carroll, a local biologist and bird enthusiast, will be a guest speaker. It will be at 1332 Woodward St., Yuba City. For more information, call 673-8312.
– Alliance for Hispanic Advancement will host a night of comedy and music provided by a DJ. There will also be a raffle. It will be at Nu Generation Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Admission is $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for students. For more information, call Sonia at 844-8258 or Wally at 315-6817.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– “The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that covers various issues women face, a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, contact 742-2787.
– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located off of Highway 99 just past Road 68 in Glenn County, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
– Gotcha Covered will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa County Library, 738 Market St. in Colusa, to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be from 10 a.m.-noon. Propagation will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
– Cornerstone Community Church will host a free community breakfast at the church, located at 700 Washington Blvd. in Yuba City, from 8-10 a.m. A free food pantry will also be available. All are welcome. For more information, contact Cornerstone Community Church at 674-3087.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– YBA Basketball will host a celebration of life and farewell event to celebrate Kobe Bryant, Gigi, and other lives lost from noon-4:30 p.m. at Rim City Hoop Center, 4900 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a basketball tournament, music, a bounce house, food vendors, a life-size Kobe Bryant image to take photos with and more. For more information, search “Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life Event Farewell Party”on Facebook.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– “The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that covers various issues women face, a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza, will be at 2 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Paws for a cause: Colusa Community Cat Coalition will host a Valentine’s pet photo shoot fundraiser at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, located at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A $25 tax-deductible donation will include six professional portraits of your furry family member. For more information, call 925-408-2137 or email colusacommunitycoalition@gmail.com.
– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Viewing Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane in Glenn County, from 10 a.m.-noon. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
CLUB MEETINGS
