SATURDAY
EVENTS
– SAYLove’s Community Participation Day, a monthly meet-up to clean and beautify Yuba-Sutter communities, will be from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Participants will meet at Hope Point Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, and disburse from there. For more information, call 682-5348.
– Yuba Sutter Arts is hosting a Fenix Drum and Dance Class at 11 a.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The drumming techniques and dance moves will be taught by Olivia Yasmin James. The class costs $20. For more information or to register and pay, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host a Black History Month closing event and celebration from 3-5 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. It will be followed by a reception. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
– Marysville Raceway will celebrate their annual anniversary and first race of the season at 4 p.m. at 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $17 for adults, $14 for junior and senior tickets, $6 for children ages 6-11 and free for those 5 and under.
– The Punjabi American Heritage Society will host a celebration of the 550th birthday of Sikhism at 5 p.m. at Sikh Community Center, 820 Plaza Way, Yuba City. The celebration will include a dinner, a documentary on the founder of Sikhism, and an inter-faith panel discussion. Admission is free. For more information, email punjabiamerican@gmail.com.
– Fenix Drum and Dance Company will perform live in concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Yuba City. The performance will entertain and educate the audience on drumming and dances that traces back to Africa. General admission is $15. Refreshments will be available. For more information or to register and pay, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Symphony Young Artist Showcase Concert will be at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. The winners of the recent Young Artist Competition will perform with the Yuba Sutter Symphony. For more information, call 701-1325.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Veridian String Quartet with Harpist Motoshi Kosako will perform a variety of jazz-influenced and classical crossover at 4 p.m. at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Tickets purchased in advanced are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and for students (over 18) and $5 for youth (under 18). Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.veridiansymphony.org/tickets. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students (over 18) and $10 for those under 18. For advanced ticket prices or more information, visit www.veridiansymphony.org/tickets.