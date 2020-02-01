SUNDAY

EVENTS

– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m.  Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in  Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.

 

CLUB MEETINGS

– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba City Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.

 

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will host a special meeting at 7 a.m. in the school’s library, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.

  Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. -- please let us know about the event. 

Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.

  Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. 

No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. 

We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.

Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.

Tags

Recommended for you