SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba City Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will host a special meeting at 7 a.m. in the school’s library, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. -- please let us know about the event.
Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments.
No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items.
We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.