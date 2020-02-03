TODAY
EVENTS
– The 55th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Thursday at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. Admission and parking for the event will be free. The event is sponsored by the 44th District Agricultural Association and will feature more than 380 exhibitors, state of the art equipment and tools. For more information, call the Colusa County Fairgrounds 458-2641 or visit www.colusafairgrounds.com/farm-show.
– The “Poetry Out Loud” contest for Yuba County high school students in grades ninth through 12th will be at 6 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St. Marysville. For more information, call 749-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.com. A recital contest for high school students and winners will receive cash prizes up to $200.
– Tiny Tots Story Time will be at 9:45 a.m. at Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville. This is a parent and child (ages birth to 2 years old) program using action rhymes, songs, finger plays and stories that help your child learn sounds, language and develop a love of lifelong learning for stories and books. No registration is required. For more information, call 749-7380.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers, 546 Jay St., Colusa.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Veronica Catlin at vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4770. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)