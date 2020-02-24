TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the council chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the district board room at 1919 B St., Marysville.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., 101 C St., Wheatland community center.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Palora Ave., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Online Safety and Human Trafficking Prevention, a course on awareness and prevention about online safety and human trafficking hosted by Colusa County Office of Education, will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 499 Marguerite St., Williams, in the multi-purpose room. To register or for more information, call Claudia Tinoco 473-1350 ext: 10304 or email ctinoco@ccoe.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Sutter County Senior Commission will meet at noon in the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Wednesday AFG will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CORRECTION: It was incorrectly reported in “The Week Ahead” column of the Monday, Feb. 24, edition, that a presentation concerning the temporary exhibit “In the Fields of the North” would be coming up later this week at the Sutter County Museum. In fact, the program has already taken place. Our apologies.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Veronica Catlin at vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4770. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)