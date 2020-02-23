TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisor’s conference room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Congressman John Garamendi will host a Veteran Town Hall from 9-11 a.m. at the Museum of Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville. Garamendi will deliver an update on legislation he authored to support veterans that was recently signed into law, collaborate on potential solutions to issues impacting local veterans and honor a 96-year-old veteran who served in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
– Feather River Tea Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. at Community Crossroads Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. The guest speaker will be Paul Preston. No membership or fee is required. For more information, call 745-4409.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the council chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the district board room at 1919 B St., Marysville.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., 101 C St., Wheatland community center.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Palora Ave., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.