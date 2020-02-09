TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba City Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
– Daughters of Leisure will have a meeting luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, inside the plaza room. The theme is “Valentine’s Day/Sweetheart.” A buffet will available. There will also be a guest speaker. Admission for the luncheon is $16. For more information, call 713-7311.
–A Parkinson’s support group will meet at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., No. 208, Yuba City. There will be a guest speaker.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The Tuesday Noon Recital at Yuba College will feature some unusual styles of instruments performed by Yuba College faculty and students from noon-12:50 p.m. in the Yuba College Theatre, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. There will be free parking for the event.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, inside the board chambers.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Drive, Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. at 1919 B St., Marysville, inside the district board room.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the YCUSD board room, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City.