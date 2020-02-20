TODAY
EVENTS
– Bok Kai Temple Museum, which features objects used in the temple throughout its history in Marysville will have a reception with light refreshments in honor of the opening from 5-7 p.m. at First and D streets, Marysville. Museum admission is free.
– Gilchrist “Whatnot,” located at 101 C St. in Marysville, will host an art exhibit entitled “River” to start the Chinese New Year, featuring the work of Alexandra Sprowls with Steve Lim, from 6-9 p.m. Sprowls has new pieces inspired by the rivers and waterways of the Yuba-Sutter area. Neva’s Place will feature musical guests Paul de Silva and Mori Even.
– Kaylee Starr, will perform live country and rock acoustic music at 7 p.m. at Krankin Hanks 726 J St., Marysville. For more information, call 923-7285.
–The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– Local classic rock band, Matrix, will perform from 8-11 p.m. at Sopa Thai Cuisine, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 790-7672.
– Cover Me Badd will perform live music at 10 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain stage, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. This event is free and for people 21 and up.
– SOLD OUT: Our Lady of Lourdes School annual crab feed will be from 5:30-8 p.m. at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa. There will be crab, pasta, salad, beer and wine available and an auction. Admission is $50 per person or $25 per child ages 10 and under, or $350 per table. For more information, call 458-8208.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council will host a workshop: Setting City Council Priorities for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Individuals wishing to address the City Council concerning consent calendar items or on matters not already on the agenda are invited to make oral comments of up to three minutes. It will be at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call city manager, Marti Brown, at 749-3901 or email mbrown@marysville.ca.us
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Have a heart for Kids 5k Run/Walk, a benefit for the Yuba City Education Foundation, will be at River Valley High School, 801 El Margarita Road, Yuba City. Registration and packet pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m., warm-up begins at 8:45 and race time is at 9 a.m. People can register online at runsignup.com/RACE/CA/YubaCity/HaveaHeart5k or pick up a registration form at any Yuba City Unified School District School. For more information, call 822-7601.
– The Umoja Program at Yuba College, in association with the Black Student Union, will sponsor a free men’s and women’s health conference from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville, inside the cafeteria (Building 300). This event will focus on all aspects of health in the African American community. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
– Yuba County Library invites the community to stop in for a Bok Kai Festival craft time from 10 a.m.-noon at 303 Second St., Marysville. Kids artwork will be selected for a prize and to have their crafts put on display in the library. This event is free and open to kids up to 12th grade.
– The 140th Bok Kai Parade, Year of the Rat, will be at 11 a.m. at the corner of Sixth and D streets, Marysville. There will be vendors, dances, entertainment and more during the festival. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– The Colusi County Historical Society is hosting their annual membership meeting at noon at Granzella’s Banquet Hall, 457 Seventh St., Williams. Author Miriam Powell will be the guest speaker and will talk about her book “The Browns of California.” There will be a book-signing and raffle following the program. A banquet-style lunch provided by Granzella’s is included with a $27 fee. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.colusi.com/events – walk-ins won’t be accepted.
– A low-cost rabies clinic, sponsored by North Valley Veterinary Medical Association and Yuba County Animal Care Services will be from 2-4 p.m. at 5245 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. It costs $8 for vaccination. For more information, call 741-6478.
– The Scholastic Art & Writing awards ceremony will be from 3-5 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts will have many of the submissions on display.
– Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a chili cook-off from 4-7 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. There will be chili tasting, children activities, live music and raffles. Admission costs $5. Children ages 8 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the 2020 Sutter-Yuba-Colusa Counties Relay for Life. For more information, call 632-1460.
– The 33rd annual Yuba-Sutter Banquet, sponsored by Sutter Orchard Supply and Jimerson Financial, will be at Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Rick Jimerson at 713-1265 or Gary Adkins at 914-203-6041 or visit www.calwaterfowl.org.
– The Marysville Exchange Club will host the 43rd annual Yuba-Sutter Peace Officer of the Year Banquet at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds,442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, in the main hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to become a sponsor, call Randy 751-6566 or Pam at 513-1858.
– Mardi Gras at TeeGarden House and Event Center will begin at 7 p.m. at 731 Plumas Drive, Yuba City. To eat there will be crawfish, steak, potatoes, corn and more. There will also be music provided by a DJ, a no-host bar, contests and more. Masks are required. Admission is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, call 441-7178 or 218-3807.
– The 15th annual Bowl Over Diabetes, an event to support children with diabetes, will be from 7-9 p.m. at Nu Generation Lanes & Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit the Yuba-Sutter Diabetes Support and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171.
– The Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.