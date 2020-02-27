TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County One Stop will host a Pride Industries Hiring Event from 9 a.m.-noon at 1114 Yuba St., Marysville. This is an opportunity to come in and ask questions, complete the application and receive one-on-one assistance. For more information, call 749-4850.
– Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape has partnered with the Sutter County Library to host a free “Children’s Story Time in the Park,” at the nursery located at 1332 Woodward St. in Yuba City from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will read garden themed books and have the opportunity to explore the nursery. For more information, call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
– Beale Con, an event to showcase Beale AFB entertainment will happen from 4-8 p.m. at Beale AFB Community Center, 17651 Warren Shingle Road, Beale Air Force Base. There will be vendors, food trucks, a Mario Cart competition, games, prizes and more. For more information, call 634-3140.
–The 35th annual Chamber of Commerce Gala will be at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/gala.html.
– Yuba Sutter Arts is hosting a Fenix Drum and Dance Class beginning at 6 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The drumming techniques and dance moves will be taught by Olivia Yasmin James. The class costs $20. For more information or to register and pay, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Nikki Glaser will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 Highway 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $25. Must be ages 21 or older to attend. For more information, call 458-8844.
– Band and Jazz Concert presented by Yuba College Music Department, featuring the Yuba College Symphonic Band and Yuba College Jazz Ensemble, will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Admission is free. For more information, call 741-6829.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council will host a workshop: Setting City Council Priorities for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Individuals wishing to address the City Council concerning consent calendar items or on matters not already on the agenda are invited to make oral comments of up to three minutes. It will be at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call city manager, Marti Brown, at 749-3901 or email mbrown@marysville.ca.us
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– SAYLove’s Community Participation Day, a monthly meet-up to clean and beautify Yuba-Sutter communities, will be from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Participants will meet at Hope Point Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, and disburse from there. For more information, call 682-5348.
– Yuba Sutter Arts is hosting a Fenix Drum and Dance Class at 11 a.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The drumming techniques and dance moves will be taught by Olivia Yasmin James. The class costs $20. For more information or to register and pay, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host a Black History Month closing event and celebration from 3-5 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. It will be followed by a reception. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
– Marysville Raceway will celebrate their annual anniversary and first race of the season at 4 p.m. at 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $17 for adults, $14 for junior and senior tickets, $6 for children ages 6-11 and free for those 5 and under.
– The Punjabi American Heritage Society will host a celebration of the 550th birthday of Sikhism at 5 p.m. at Sikh Community Center, 820 Plaza Way, Yuba City. The celebration will include a dinner, a documentary on the founder of Sikhism, and an inter-faith panel discussion. Admission is free. For more information, email punjabiamerican@gmail.com.
– Fenix Drum and Dance Company will perform live in concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Yuba City. The performance will entertain and educate the audience on drumming and dances that traces back to Africa. General admission is $15. Refreshments will be available. For more information or to register and pay, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Symphony Young Artist Showcase Concert will be at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. The winners of the recent Young Artist Competition will perform with the Yuba Sutter Symphony. For more information, call 701-1325.