TODAY
EVENTS
– The Tuesday Noon Recital at Yuba College will feature some unusual styles of instruments performed by Yuba College faculty and students from noon-12:50 p.m. in the Yuba College Theatre, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. There will be free parking for the event.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, inside the board chambers.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Drive, Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. at 1919 B St., Marysville, inside the district board room.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the YCUSD board room, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City.
– Veterans of Foreign Wars (Olivehurst) will meet at 7 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. For more information, call 777-9057.
– Yuba Sutter Constitutional Republicans will host a meeting where Mark Meuser will speak about the election process and more. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. in rooms 210-212 at the Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak.
WEDNESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Focus on Marysville will have their monthly meeting at 8 a.m. at Gilchrist “whatnot” at 101 C St., Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Yuba County Office of Education, 935 14th St., Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City
– Colusa County Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m.in the large conference room at 345 5th St., Colusa.
– Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 5 p.m. in the library at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E. St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
