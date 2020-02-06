TODAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon-7:30 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– “The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that covers various issues women face, will be performed as a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza at 7 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. For questions, contact 742-2787.
– Drug Take Back, an event to dispose of unused and expired prescription medication, will be from 9-11 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This event is hosted by the Yuba City Police Department and the Yuba City Senior Center. For more information, call 822-4608.
–CANCELED: The Museum at the Museum event, Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church was going to host at the Sutter County Museum has been canceled. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape will host a free workshop in celebration of national bird feeding month from 11 a.m.-noon. Chuck Carroll, a local biologist and bird enthusiast, will be a guest speaker. It will be at 1332 Woodward St., Yuba City. For more information, call 673-8312.
– Alliance for Hispanic Advancement will host a night of comedy and music provided by a DJ. There will also be a raffle. It will be at Nu Generation Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Admission is $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for students. For more information, call Sonia at 844-8258 or Wally at 315-6817.
– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located off of Highway 99 just past Road 68 in Glenn County, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
– Gotcha Covered will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa County Library, 738 Market St. in Colusa, to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be from 10 a.m.-noon. Propagation will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
– Cornerstone Community Church will host a free community breakfast at the church, located at 700 Washington Blvd. in Yuba City, from 8-10 a.m. A free food pantry will also be available. All are welcome. For more information, contact Cornerstone Community Church at 674-3087.
– A story and mask workshop, “Mask Making” with Sue Cejner-Moyers, “Year of the Rat,” will be at 10 a.m. at 303 Second St., Marysville. Everyone who attends is invited to ride on the Royal Rat float in the Bok Kai Parade on Feb. 22. This event is sponsored by Chinese Community and Focus on Marysville. For more information, call 742-6508.
CLUB MEETINGS
