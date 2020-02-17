TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville.
– Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 425 Webster St., Colusa.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, in the board chambers.
– Yuba City Unified School District will have a study session at 5:30 p.m. at 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Youth Commission meets every third Wednesday of the month to discuss general policies that involves recreation programs for youth, the involvement of foster youth within municipal government to evaluate and seek solutions to problems and youth activities and concerns. Their next meeting will be 6-7 p.m. located in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Regional Housing Authority will meet at 12:15 p.m. at Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Drive, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E. St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
